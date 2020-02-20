New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 835,800 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,413 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.21% of People’s United Financial worth $14,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 645,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,908,000 after purchasing an additional 57,402 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 320.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 298,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after purchasing an additional 227,314 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 840,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,196,000 after purchasing an additional 170,920 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 2,383.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,003,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,965,000 after purchasing an additional 963,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

In other People’s United Financial news, VP Lee C. Powlus sold 8,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $144,223.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 125,220 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,347. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

People’s United Financial stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,353,738. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.81 and a twelve month high of $18.03.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $506.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.75 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 8.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 1st were paid a $0.177 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is 51.08%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PBCT shares. ValuEngine raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of People’s United Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.60.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

