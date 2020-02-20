New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,450 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 8,436 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.24% of Kirby worth $12,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kirby by 4.2% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,474,703 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $203,322,000 after purchasing an additional 100,711 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Kirby by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,383,524 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $113,670,000 after acquiring an additional 37,641 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kirby by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,702 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $35,696,000 after acquiring an additional 3,538 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Kirby by 143.3% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 234,430 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,261,000 after acquiring an additional 138,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Kirby by 4,721.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 181,954 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,949,000 after acquiring an additional 178,180 shares during the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KEX. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kirby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kirby presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.29.

In other news, VP Kim B. Clarke sold 3,844 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $326,740.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,155. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Scott P. Miller sold 564 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $42,181.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KEX stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.80. 3,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.85. Kirby Co. has a 1-year low of $69.71 and a 1-year high of $92.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.94. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.09.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The shipping company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). Kirby had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $655.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

