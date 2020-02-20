New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 30,114 Shares of Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,114 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.17% of Novocure worth $13,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Novocure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Novocure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Novocure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Novocure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Novocure by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,184 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NVCR traded down $2.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $93.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,276. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Novocure Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $41.51 and a fifty-two week high of $98.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -321.28 and a beta of 2.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.69.

In other news, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 16,223 shares of Novocure stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.04, for a total value of $1,558,056.92. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 643,242 shares in the company, valued at $61,776,961.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 133,777 shares of Novocure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $12,708,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 509,465 shares in the company, valued at $48,399,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 282,060 shares of company stock worth $26,779,386 over the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on NVCR shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Novocure in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novocure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Novocure from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novocure in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.14.

Novocure Company Profile

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

