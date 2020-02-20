New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 31,600 Shares of Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) by 40.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.28% of Hanover Insurance Group worth $15,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THG. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,463,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 684.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 401,944 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,934,000 after purchasing an additional 350,712 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in Hanover Insurance Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Hanover Insurance Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in Hanover Insurance Group by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:THG traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $137.34. 4,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,966. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Hanover Insurance Group Inc has a 1-year low of $113.08 and a 1-year high of $144.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.93 and its 200-day moving average is $134.80.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.08. Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hanover Insurance Group Inc will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

THG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on Hanover Insurance Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

In other Hanover Insurance Group news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 1,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total transaction of $187,250.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $792,620.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.95, for a total transaction of $86,192.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,671.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,254 shares of company stock worth $2,531,802. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.