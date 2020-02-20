New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stock Position in Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 977,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172,113 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.38% of Equitrans Midstream worth $13,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 325,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,733,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 128.0% during the 4th quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the period.

Equitrans Midstream stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.81. The company had a trading volume of 93,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,633,861. Equitrans Midstream has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $22.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.35%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ETRN shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equitrans Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.71.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

