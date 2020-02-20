Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $13.47

Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.47 and last traded at $13.53, with a volume of 38306 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.96.

NXGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nextgen Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Nextgen Healthcare from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nextgen Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nextgen Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Nextgen Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.22.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $925.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.75.

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $137.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.37 million. Nextgen Healthcare had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Nextgen Healthcare Inc will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nextgen Healthcare by 28.9% during the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Nextgen Healthcare by 2.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Nextgen Healthcare by 17.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 144,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nextgen Healthcare by 11.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 7,593 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Nextgen Healthcare by 48.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the period. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nextgen Healthcare Company Profile (NASDAQ:NXGN)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

