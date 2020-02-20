NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.13.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NGL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

NGL Energy Partners stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.51. 520,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,033,912. NGL Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $9.23 and a 1 year high of $15.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.75.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 4.87%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NGL Energy Partners will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. NGL Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently -123.81%.

In other NGL Energy Partners news, CEO H Michael Krimbill acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.69 per share, with a total value of $484,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,166,878 shares in the company, valued at $11,307,047.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Derek S. Reiners acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.54 per share, with a total value of $95,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $38,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,203,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $161,066,000 after acquiring an additional 140,204 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in NGL Energy Partners by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,209,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,719,000 after purchasing an additional 87,723 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in NGL Energy Partners by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 445,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in NGL Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth $4,830,000. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 100.0% in the third quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,564,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. 59.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, trucking, marine, and pipeline transportation services.

