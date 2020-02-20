Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 86.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,181 shares during the period. Biogen accounts for approximately 1.5% of Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $3,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the third quarter worth $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB traded down $4.40 on Thursday, reaching $336.64. 1,497,796 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,836,320. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $300.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.73. Biogen Inc has a 52 week low of $215.77 and a 52 week high of $374.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.02 by $0.32. Biogen had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 40.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc will post 32.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Saturday, December 21st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the biotechnology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Biogen from $261.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $317.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Standpoint Research downgraded Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Biogen from $337.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $316.69.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total transaction of $308,429.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,988.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

