Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Buys 57 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,811 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.1% of Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,124,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,114,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,891,836 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,533,906,000 after purchasing an additional 61,495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,700.00 price target (up previously from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Alphabet to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $1,600.00 price target (up previously from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,521.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $7.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,516.99. 1,298,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,719,477. The stock has a market cap of $1,041.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,027.03 and a fifty-two week high of $1,530.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,451.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,304.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $12.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 54.78 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

