Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Has $5.60 Million Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,262 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up about 2.6% of Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cavalier Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Martin Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 66,928 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 15,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a $231.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.48.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,876.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 11,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.28, for a total transaction of $2,238,977.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 80,527 shares of company stock worth $16,717,837 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

FB stock traded down $2.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $214.58. The company had a trading volume of 13,091,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,959,684. The company has a market capitalization of $611.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.05. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.28 and a 12-month high of $224.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $214.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.36.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

