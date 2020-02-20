Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,072 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 492.6% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total transaction of $124,010.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,615,106.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total transaction of $3,898,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 213,032 shares in the company, valued at $20,764,229.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 187,482 shares of company stock worth $20,317,171. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SWKS stock traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $117.50. 1,363,291 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,347,329. The company has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.04 and a quick ratio of 5.23. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $66.29 and a fifty-two week high of $128.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.85.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $896.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.80 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.03%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.82%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SWKS shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Cascend Securities raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.96.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.