NIX Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.85 Million (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded 15% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 19th. Over the last week, NIX has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar. NIX has a total market cap of $3.85 million and approximately $102,682.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NIX coin can now be purchased for $0.0891 or 0.00000929 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $13.77, $50.98, $7.50 and $24.68.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9,588.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $262.54 or 0.02734343 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $385.16 or 0.04011440 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.43 or 0.00743953 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $78.43 or 0.00816813 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00093061 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009872 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00029433 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.84 or 0.00654469 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

NIX Coin Profile

NIX (NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 43,245,163 coins. NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NIX’s official website is nixplatform.io . The official message board for NIX is nixplatform.io/blog

NIX Coin Trading

NIX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $18.94, $20.33, $32.15, $5.60, $24.43, $51.55, $50.98, $33.94, $13.77, $10.39, $7.50 and $24.68. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

