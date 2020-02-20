Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) Announces Earnings Results

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $42.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.34 million. Nlight had a return on equity of 0.09% and a net margin of 0.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Nlight updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of LASR stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.36. The stock had a trading volume of 306,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,461. Nlight has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $26.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $700.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,935.84 and a beta of 2.45.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nlight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub cut Nlight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Nlight in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Nlight from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Nlight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

In other news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 5,000 shares of Nlight stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold 20,405 shares of company stock worth $419,298 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Nlight Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers used in the industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense markets. The company also produces optical fiber products. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturer primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, Germany, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

