Noble (NYSE:NE) Announces Earnings Results

Noble (NYSE:NE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.17, RTT News reports. Noble had a negative net margin of 60.35% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $454.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE NE traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.90. The company had a trading volume of 9,961,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,565,144. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $206.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.63. Noble has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $3.64.

A number of research firms have commented on NE. HSBC lowered shares of Noble from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Noble in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Noble in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Noble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Noble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.21.

Noble Corporation plc operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. It provides contract drilling services using mobile offshore drilling units. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 24 drilling rigs consisted of 8 drill ships, 4 semisubmersibles, and 12 jack ups.

