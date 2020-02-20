NOIA Network Price Tops $0.0086 on Top Exchanges (NOIA)

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. NOIA Network has a market capitalization of $1.89 million and approximately $39,243.00 worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NOIA Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0086 or 0.00000089 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and KuCoin. During the last week, NOIA Network has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00049487 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.24 or 0.00491796 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $646.91 or 0.06735019 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00068944 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00027313 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005233 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003396 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010297 BTC.

NOIA Network Token Profile

NOIA Network is a token. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 220,923,061 tokens. NOIA Network’s official message board is medium.com/noia . The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NOIA Network is noia.network . NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork

Buying and Selling NOIA Network

NOIA Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NOIA Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NOIA Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

