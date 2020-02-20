Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.16), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $494.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.96 million. Nordson had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share.

NASDAQ NDSN traded up $2.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $174.17. 184,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,478. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.18. Nordson has a 52 week low of $124.90 and a 52 week high of $180.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $170.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.89%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NDSN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price on shares of Nordson in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Nordson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Nordson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Nordson in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.50.

In other Nordson news, Director Michael F. Hilton sold 17,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.02, for a total value of $2,981,904.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Stockunas sold 14,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.72, for a total transaction of $2,310,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,204.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,077 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,698. Company insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

