Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Now Covered by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Nordson from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nordson from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $188.00 target price on shares of Nordson in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Nordson from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nordson has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $168.50.

Get Nordson alerts:

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $171.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $170.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.49. Nordson has a 1-year low of $124.90 and a 1-year high of $180.28.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $494.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.96 million. Nordson had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 22.74%. Nordson’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordson will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Nordson’s payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

In related news, Director Ginger M. Jones purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $165.95 per share, with a total value of $165,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,782 shares in the company, valued at $295,722.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Stockunas sold 14,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.72, for a total transaction of $2,310,624.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,204.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,077 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,698. 2.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nordson in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Nordson in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Nordson in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Nordson in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Nordson in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.