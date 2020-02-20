Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp reduced its stake in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,580,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 845,755 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.24% of Nordstrom worth $269,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JWN. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the third quarter worth $27,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 60.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 33.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

In related news, CMO Scott A. Meden sold 17,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total transaction of $692,190.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 67,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,733,613.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter E. Nordstrom sold 77,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $3,185,849.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,605,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,944,198.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 179,078 shares of company stock valued at $7,485,698 in the last ninety days. 5.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nordstrom from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Nordstrom presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.74.

NYSE JWN traded up $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $40.97. 835,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,079,800. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.71. Nordstrom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $48.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.17. Nordstrom had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 70.45%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.