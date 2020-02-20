NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,584 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 549 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in CommVault Systems by 2,088.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in CommVault Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in CommVault Systems by 32.6% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in CommVault Systems by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,272 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVLT stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $50.72. The stock had a trading volume of 19,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.97, a P/E/G ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.03. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.73 and a 1 year high of $69.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.15.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $176.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.72 million. CommVault Systems had a positive return on equity of 5.68% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. CommVault Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of CommVault Systems in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CommVault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of CommVault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.40.

About CommVault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

