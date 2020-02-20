NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Buys 128 Shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,328 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Workday by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 889,005 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,095,000 after acquiring an additional 315,764 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Workday in the 3rd quarter worth $44,215,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Workday by 15,837.6% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 258,189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 256,569 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its holdings in Workday by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,005,218 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,308,000 after acquiring an additional 256,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Workday by 131.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 314,056 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,594,000 after acquiring an additional 178,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDAY traded down $7.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $190.56. 2,474,259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,398,761. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $183.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.35. The company has a market capitalization of $45.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.87 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Workday Inc has a 12 month low of $151.06 and a 12 month high of $226.83.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The software maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.16. Workday had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $938.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Workday Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WDAY. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Workday from $195.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Workday from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays set a $175.00 price target on shares of Workday and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Workday from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.90.

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.29, for a total value of $48,387,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Petros Dermetzis sold 5,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total value of $848,145.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 802,275 shares of company stock worth $132,821,744 in the last three months. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

