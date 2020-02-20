NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 10,859 Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,859 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SATS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Echostar in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Echostar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Echostar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Echostar by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,076 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Echostar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. 46.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SATS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Echostar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Echostar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Echostar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SATS traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.05. 41,287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,081. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.43 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Echostar Co. has a 12-month low of $28.49 and a 12-month high of $45.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.70.

In related news, insider Pradman P. Kaul sold 1,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $55,838.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Echostar Company Profile

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services for home and small office customers, satellite operations, and satellite services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small office customers; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical, enterprise, and government customers, as well as consumers.

