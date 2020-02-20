NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Takes $313,000 Position in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,426 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Southside Bancshares by 174.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Southside Bancshares by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,290,000 after acquiring an additional 4,885 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Southside Bancshares by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after acquiring an additional 17,538 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,058,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,299,000 after acquiring an additional 48,141 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.43% of the company’s stock.

SBSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

Shares of SBSI stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $35.71. 7,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,531. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.29 and a 52 week high of $37.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.11.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $55.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.36%.

Southside Bancshares Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

