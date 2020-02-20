Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Declares $1.32 Quarterly Dividend

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 1.32 per share by the aerospace company on Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st.

Northrop Grumman has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Northrop Grumman has a payout ratio of 22.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Northrop Grumman to earn $26.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.1%.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Shares of NOC stock opened at $366.15 on Thursday. Northrop Grumman has a 1 year low of $263.29 and a 1 year high of $385.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $372.34 and its 200-day moving average is $361.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.79.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.84 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 39.51%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman will post 23.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on NOC shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $409.00 to $337.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $374.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $437.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.20.

In related news, CFO Kenneth L. Bedingfield sold 4,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.33, for a total value of $1,693,758.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,001,278.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 3,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.27, for a total value of $1,420,460.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,431,918.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.