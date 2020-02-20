Northview Apartment REIT (TSE:NVU.UN) PT Set at C$32.00 by National Bank Financial

Northview Apartment REIT (TSE:NVU.UN) has been assigned a C$32.00 price target by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential downside of 12.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NVU.UN. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Northview Apartment REIT from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Northview Apartment REIT from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$30.19.

Get Northview Apartment REIT alerts:

NVU.UN stock traded up C$4.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$36.60. 2,137,031 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,692. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.02, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Northview Apartment REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$26.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$30.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$29.71.

Northview is one of Canada's largest publicly traded multi-family REITs with a portfolio of approximately 27,000 residential units and 1.2 million square feet of commercial space in over 60 markets across eight provinces and two territories. Northview's well-diversified portfolio includes markets characterized by expanding populations and growing economies, which provides Northview the means to deliver stable and growing profitability and distributions to Unitholders of Northview over time.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Northview Apartment REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northview Apartment REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.