NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) Director Jan Robert Horsfall Sells 3,100 Shares

NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total value of $246,977.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,555 shares in the company, valued at $283,226.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NWE stock opened at $80.22 on Thursday. NorthWestern Corp has a fifty-two week low of $65.50 and a fifty-two week high of $80.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.16.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $328.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NorthWestern Corp will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.25%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in NorthWestern by 954.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in NorthWestern in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in NorthWestern in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NorthWestern in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on NorthWestern in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on NorthWestern from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.86.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

