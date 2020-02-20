NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG) Senior Officer David Ottewell Sells 15,289 Shares

NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) Senior Officer David Ottewell sold 15,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.33, for a total transaction of C$188,495.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 616,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,595,243.54.

David Ottewell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 10th, David Ottewell sold 12,583 shares of NovaGold Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.95, for a total transaction of C$150,316.52.

On Thursday, February 6th, David Ottewell sold 12,940 shares of NovaGold Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.08, for a total transaction of C$156,289.32.

NovaGold Resources stock opened at C$12.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 44.77, a current ratio of 44.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.23. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of C$4.87 and a 52-week high of C$12.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.65.

NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The mining company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.01. On average, research analysts anticipate that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It primarily holds a 50% interest in the Donlin Gold property that covers an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska.

