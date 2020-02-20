Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Novanta Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and sells precision photonic and motion control components and subsystems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical equipment and advanced industrial technology markets. Novanta Inc., formerly known as GSI Group Inc., is based in Bedford, Massachusetts. “

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st.

NASDAQ NOVT opened at $98.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.66 and a beta of 1.43. Novanta has a 12-month low of $69.31 and a 12-month high of $99.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.99.

In other Novanta news, Director Stephen W. Bershad sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.28, for a total value of $34,912,000.00. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 5,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total transaction of $498,753.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,486,097.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 425,893 shares of company stock valued at $37,327,381 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NOVT. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novanta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,763,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Novanta by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 956,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,590,000 after buying an additional 149,916 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novanta by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,017,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,966,000 after buying an additional 119,851 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Novanta by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 991,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,731,000 after buying an additional 90,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Novanta by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,272,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,293,000 after buying an additional 64,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

