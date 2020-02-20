NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $639.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.35 million. NOW had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE DNOW opened at $9.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.28. NOW has a one year low of $8.58 and a one year high of $15.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.45.

DNOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of NOW from $12.00 to $8.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.81.

NOW Inc distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as applied products and applications, such as artificial lift systems, coatings, and other expendable items.

