NTT Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NTT Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NTT DoCoMo is the world’s leading mobile communications company. The company provides a wide variety of leading-edge mobile multimedia services. These include i-mode, the world’s most popular mobile Internet service, which provides e-mail and Internet access, and FOMA, launched in 2001 as the world’s first 3G mobile service. The company is expanding its global reach through strategic joint ventures and other alliances with mobile and multimedia service providers in the Asia-Pacific region, Europe and North America. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded NTT Docomo from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Shares of DCMYY stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.76. NTT Docomo has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $29.16. The company has a market capitalization of $93.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.83.

NTT Docomo Company Profile

NTT DOCOMO, INC., a telecommunications company, provides various mobile services in Japan and internationally. The company offers iPhone, iPad, smartphone, tablet, and feature phone products and services under the docomo name, as well as d POINT CLUB, a point program. It also provides technical and operational services to mobile operators and other companies.

