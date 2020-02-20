NuVasive Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:NUVA)

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 1,520 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,294% compared to the typical daily volume of 109 put options.

NUVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NuVasive from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on NuVasive from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Svb Leerink upgraded NuVasive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on NuVasive in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.50.

In other NuVasive news, President Matthew Link sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total transaction of $239,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in NuVasive by 182.7% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 424 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in NuVasive by 11.6% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,430 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NuVasive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in NuVasive during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in NuVasive by 71.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,524 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NUVA opened at $79.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.81. NuVasive has a 52-week low of $52.69 and a 52-week high of $81.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.25, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

