Nvwm LLC Has $442,000 Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 37.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,503,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,033,000 after buying an additional 85,527 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,270,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,485,000 after buying an additional 211,101 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,040,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,151,000 after buying an additional 94,066 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 6,057.2% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,365,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,399,000 after buying an additional 1,343,072 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,182,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,003,000 after buying an additional 121,147 shares during the period.

SPLV stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.66. The company had a trading volume of 3,578,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,344,871. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.81 and a 200-day moving average of $57.76. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $50.87 and a one year high of $62.09.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were issued a $0.1148 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. This is a boost from Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%.

