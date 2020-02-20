Nvwm LLC Has $543,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Nvwm LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 6,532.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,708 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,484.6% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 719.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 185.6% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $68.58. 24,607,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,824,938. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $61.26 and a 1-year high of $70.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.88.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Article: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.