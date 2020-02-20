Nvwm LLC Makes New Investment in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC)

Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,189 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMHC. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 212.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter valued at approximately $780,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 148,512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 135,893 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3.0% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 682,013 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,691,000 after buying an additional 19,774 shares during the period. 96.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. G.Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Monday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.88.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director Peter R. Lane sold 31,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $846,838.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TMHC stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,755,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,918,031. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.13 and a 200-day moving average of $24.24. Taylor Morrison Home Corp has a one year low of $16.07 and a one year high of $28.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

