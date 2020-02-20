Nvwm LLC Sells 190 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Nvwm LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 30.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 530,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,981,000 after purchasing an additional 199,117 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 412,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 409,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,597,000 after purchasing an additional 57,140 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 279,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,441,000 after purchasing an additional 61,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,241,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $95.63. The company had a trading volume of 340,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,709. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $89.45 and a one year high of $98.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.14.

