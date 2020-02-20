Nvwm LLC Sells 3,165 Shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Nvwm LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,165 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at about $71,310,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,137,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 235.5% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 907,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,074,000 after acquiring an additional 637,302 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,259,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,344,000 after acquiring an additional 499,872 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 225.4% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 372,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,007,000 after acquiring an additional 258,115 shares during the period.

Get iShares US Preferred Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,505,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,298,449. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.48. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $36.05 and a 52 week high of $38.33.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.1638 dividend. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from iShares US Preferred Stock ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.