Nvwm LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Nvwm LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 50.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12,953.7% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,027,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,421,000 after purchasing an additional 8,958,677 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,996,000. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6,039.5% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 221,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,568,000 after purchasing an additional 217,542 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,888,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,054,000 after purchasing an additional 216,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 43.0% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 641,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,734,000 after purchasing an additional 192,874 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $130.14. 993,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,262,548. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $105.96 and a 52-week high of $130.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.79.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

