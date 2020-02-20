Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.21

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp (NASDAQ:NYMX)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.21 and traded as high as $3.21. Nymox Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $3.12, with a volume of 1,726 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.80 million, a P/E ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 1.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 16,291 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 481.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 9,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

About Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX)

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease.

