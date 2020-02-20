Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.21

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp (NASDAQ:NYMX)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.21 and traded as high as $3.21. Nymox Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $3.12, with a volume of 1,726 shares.
Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.
The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.80 million, a P/E ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 1.81.
About Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX)
Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease.
