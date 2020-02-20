ODUWA 1-Day Volume Reaches $63,368.00 (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. In the last week, ODUWA has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar. One ODUWA coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00001363 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and P2PB2B. ODUWA has a market cap of $307,660.00 and approximately $63,368.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About ODUWA

OWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,739,803 coins and its circulating supply is 2,349,850 coins. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io . The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ODUWA

ODUWA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

