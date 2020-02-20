Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target Increased to $245.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $235.00 to $245.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.87% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens set a $203.00 price target on Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.25.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $225.04 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.56. The stock has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12 month low of $130.87 and a 12 month high of $226.18.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David J. Bates sold 339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.62, for a total transaction of $74,790.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,397.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,293,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,384,254,000 after acquiring an additional 105,003 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,297,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $940,009,000 after acquiring an additional 21,585 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,685,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $509,705,000 after acquiring an additional 495,064 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 715,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $135,817,000 after acquiring an additional 89,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 578,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,779,000 after acquiring an additional 236,001 shares in the last quarter. 75.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.