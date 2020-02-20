Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY)’s share price traded down 7.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.28 and last traded at $2.33, 1,147,015 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 24% from the average session volume of 1,507,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.53.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Oncolytics Biotech from $6.80 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Oncolytics Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Oncolytics Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.47 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 2.99.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Oncolytics Biotech by 503.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses.

