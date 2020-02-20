ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $452.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.92 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. ONE Gas updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.44-3.68 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $3.44 to $3.68 EPS.

OGS stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $95.06. 236,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,256. ONE Gas has a twelve month low of $79.22 and a twelve month high of $96.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This is an increase from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OGS. UBS Group raised their price target on ONE Gas from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Guggenheim began coverage on ONE Gas in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Sidoti began coverage on ONE Gas in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on ONE Gas in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on ONE Gas from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. ONE Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.17.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

