Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires 26,730 Shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 333.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,757 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 26,730 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $4,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,061 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,985 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Kimelman & Baird LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 461.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC now owns 147,765 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,710,000 after purchasing an additional 121,460 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 27,953 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 76,451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,241,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total value of $201,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,824 shares in the company, valued at $1,896,706.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total transaction of $124,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,615,106.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,482 shares of company stock worth $20,317,171 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on SWKS shares. Charter Equity raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.96.

NASDAQ:SWKS traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $117.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,363,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,347,329. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.85. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $66.29 and a 1 year high of $128.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 7.04.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $896.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.80 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 30.82%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.