Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Grows Stock Holdings in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 40.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,107 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 14,101 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $4,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BAX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Baxter International by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,589,288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,324,263,000 after acquiring an additional 560,814 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Baxter International by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,189,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,120,911,000 after buying an additional 620,579 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Baxter International by 3.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,792,899 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $331,765,000 after buying an additional 132,885 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Baxter International by 2.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,834,699 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $160,481,000 after buying an additional 36,166 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Baxter International by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,767,166 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $147,770,000 after buying an additional 534,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAX traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $93.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,778,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,591,405. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Baxter International Inc has a 1 year low of $72.42 and a 1 year high of $95.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 28.85%.

In other news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $125,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,515,723.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Baxter International from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup raised shares of Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Baxter International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Baxter International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.50.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

