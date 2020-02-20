Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $3.70 Million Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 34.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,616 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $3,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,456,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,246,000 after purchasing an additional 23,182,045 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 629,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,550,000 after purchasing an additional 33,251 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 405.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 42,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on FAST. BidaskClub raised Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Edward Jones lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $377.00 price target on the stock. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on Fastenal from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fastenal from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.11.

In other news, Director Darren R. Jackson purchased 18,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.57 per share, for a total transaction of $640,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $286,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,914,658. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FAST stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.02. 3,273,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,577,459. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.24. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $28.38 and a twelve month high of $38.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.58.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 14.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 72.46%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

