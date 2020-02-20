Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $4.47 Million Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 87,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,168 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $4,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,282,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,329,000 after acquiring an additional 28,207 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 43,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 19,633 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $795,000. Finally, Wilsey Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 246,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Kohl's alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Kohl’s from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kohl’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.63.

Kohl’s stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.77. The company had a trading volume of 3,050,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,373,983. Kohl’s Co. has a 52 week low of $42.50 and a 52 week high of $75.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.00 and a 200-day moving average of $48.92.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.