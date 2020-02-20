Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 105,385 Shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its holdings in AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 37.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 105,385 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in AES were worth $3,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AES. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,062,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,040,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688,310 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 382,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,256,000 after acquiring an additional 23,499 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in AES by 0.4% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 159,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in AES by 116.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AES traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,818,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,437,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.05. AES Corp has a one year low of $14.60 and a one year high of $21.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.1433 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. This is an increase from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.97%.

AES has been the subject of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of AES from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AES from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. TheStreet raised shares of AES from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of AES from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.26.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

