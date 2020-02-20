Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 34 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its position in Booking by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 559,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,148,382,000 after purchasing an additional 45,984 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 267,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $548,785,000 after buying an additional 6,226 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booking by 0.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 173,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,243,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Booking by 6.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 142,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,975,000 after buying an additional 8,903 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 5.1% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 138,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,151,000 after buying an additional 6,755 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Consumer Edge assumed coverage on Booking in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,250.00 price target for the company. Cowen increased their price target on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James cut Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,150.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,126.38.

NASDAQ BKNG traded up $2.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,970.91. 352,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,751. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,986.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,966.55. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,640.54 and a 1-year high of $2,094.00. The firm has a market cap of $82.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

