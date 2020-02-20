Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $7.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.69% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Opera Limited provides web browsers, Opera News, an AI-driven content discovery platform. Opera Limited is based in OSLO, Norway. “

Get Opera alerts:

OPRA has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Opera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. TheStreet lowered Opera from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. B. Riley cut their price target on Opera from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Opera from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.88.

Shares of Opera stock opened at $7.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $742.84 million, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Opera has a 12 month low of $6.36 and a 12 month high of $14.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.87.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPRA. Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new position in Opera in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Opera in the third quarter valued at about $115,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Opera by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Opera in the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Opera in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

Opera Company Profile

Opera Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers in Ireland, Russia, and internationally. It offers mobile browser products under the Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch names; PC browser under the Opera for Computers name; Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app; and Okash, a microfinance app.

Read More: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Opera (OPRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Opera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.