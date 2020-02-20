Opes Acquisition Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:OPESU) Shares Down 4.3%

Opes Acquisition Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:OPESU) was down 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.62 and last traded at $10.62, approximately 159 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 9,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.10.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.82.

About Opes Acquisition Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:OPESU)

Opes Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities primarily in Mexico. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in México City, Mexico.

