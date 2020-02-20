Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 688,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,771 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AMBEV S A/S were worth $3,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 5,492.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 9,607,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,386,000 after purchasing an additional 9,435,660 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in AMBEV S A/S by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 83,989,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,033,000 after acquiring an additional 3,754,605 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in AMBEV S A/S by 1,583.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,811,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644,945 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in AMBEV S A/S by 282.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,602,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in AMBEV S A/S by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,493,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,822,000 after acquiring an additional 704,588 shares in the last quarter. 7.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AMBEV S A/S alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $3.90 target price (down from $4.30) on shares of AMBEV S A/S in a report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays cut shares of AMBEV S A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. AMBEV S A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.60.

Shares of NYSE:ABEV traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.68. The stock had a trading volume of 800,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,045,098. AMBEV S A/S has a one year low of $3.63 and a one year high of $5.45. The company has a market capitalization of $57.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.48.

About AMBEV S A/S

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV).

Receive News & Ratings for AMBEV S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMBEV S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.